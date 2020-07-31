TODAY |

Second person arrested for role in aggravated robbery at Invercargill store

Source:  1 NEWS

A second person has been arrested this afternoon in relation to an aggravated robbery in Invercargill in late July, police say.

The Night'n Day store on Dee Street in Invercargill. Source: Google Streetview

Detective Matt Wyatt said a 31-year-old man has been jointly charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two thefts for the incident at a Gladstone Night n’ Day store on July 30.

The man will appear in the Invercargill District Court this afternoon.

Detective Wyatt said the victim, who was stabbed in the alleged robbery, has since been released from hospital and is now recovering at home.

He added enquiries are continuing in regards to identifying a third person who is believed to have assisted with the aggravated robbery.

A 38-year-old man appeared in the Invercargill District Court on 12 August.

He is due to reappear on 1 September.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Southland
