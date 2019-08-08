TODAY |

Second person arrested over death of woman dropped at Whanganui Hospital with severe injuries

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice

A second person has been arrested in Whanganui following the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson.

A 28-year-old woman will appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday charged with perverting the course of justice.

It comes after 48-year-old man was arrested last Friday.

Authorities earlier said Ms Wilson was dropped at Whanganui Hospital on July 31 with the severe injuries that led to her death two days later.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about the death. Anyone who can help is urged to contact police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Jasmine Tamara Wilson Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
2
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
3
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
4
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
5
Today the group in charge of Christchurch's quake stricken land revealed how the suburban area could be revived.
Government gives go-ahead for 'once in a lifetime' revamp of Christchurch's quake-affected redzone
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Institute of Environmental Science and Research scientist Olga Pantos explained the new findings.

Microplastics discovered in our drinking water 'not a big surprise', expert says
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Five-month-old baby found dead in Whangarei, homicide investigation launched
00:21
Ollie Langridge is the longest running protestor to demonstrate outside Parliament.

Hundreds of students to join climate activist on his 100th day of strike outside Parliament

02:05
She says we are exaggerating the harm caused by smoking in cars.

Conflict of interest in law submissions under scrutiny after academic's tobacco controversy