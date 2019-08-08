Second person arrested over death of woman dropped at Whanganui Hospital with severe injuries

A second person has been arrested in Whanganui following the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson.
A 28-year-old woman will appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday charged with perverting the course of justice.
It comes after 48-year-old man was arrested last Friday.
Authorities earlier said Ms Wilson was dropped at Whanganui Hospital on July 31 with the severe injuries that led to her death two days later.
Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about the death. Anyone who can help is urged to contact police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111