Second person arrested over death of woman dropped at Whanganui Hospital with severe injuries

A second person has been arrested in Whanganui following the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson.

A 28-year-old woman will appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday charged with perverting the course of justice.



It comes after 48-year-old man was arrested last Friday.

Authorities earlier said Ms Wilson was dropped at Whanganui Hospital on July 31 with the severe injuries that led to her death two days later.