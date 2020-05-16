TODAY |

Second NZ Post worker tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

A second NZ Post worker has tested positive for Covid-19.

Parcel delivery (file picture) Source: istock.com

The employee at the Auckland Operation Centre in Highbrook was last at work on Friday and wasn’t symptomatic at the time, says Mark Stewart NZ Post Chief Operating Officer.

Close contacts of the employee are currently being contacted.

Mr Stewart says there will be a slight delay in items being delivered in Auckland.

"Due to increased safety measures, we expect there to be a one day delay of items due to be delivered in Auckland."

NZ Post has been advised there is a low risk of spreading Covid-19 through mail and parcels.

NZ Post centre in Auckland undergoes 'deep clean' after shift worker tests positive for Covid-19

NZ Post confirmed on Monday another worker at the Auckland Operations Centre also tested positive for Covid-19.

