Second New Zealander diagnosed with coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship

Source:  1 NEWS

A second New Zealander on board Japanese cruise ship the Diamond Princess has been confirmed as having coronavirus.

The global death toll for the virus has soared past 600. Source: 1 NEWS

Currently The ship is quarantined in Yokohama, Japan, over the virus. Sixty-one people have since been diagnosed with the illness.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson told 1 NEWS the latest Kiwi affected is a New Zealand permanent resident and is receiving treatment in hospital. 

There are 13 New Zealanders registered as being on board with the first to be diagnosed with the illness on Thursday. 

About 3700 passengers have been confined to the ship over a 14 day quarantine period. 

