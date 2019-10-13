Second man wanted over Auckland van break-in still at large, other suspect remains in critical condition

A suspect in an attempted van break-in in Auckland's Te Atatu Peninsula remains in a critical condition following a fight with the van's owner early yesterday and police are still looking for a second suspect.

Police said they were called to a property on Te Atatu Road after a person reportedly found two men breaking into their van at around 3.50am on Sunday.

One of the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle after which the second suspect entered into an altercation with the van's owner.

The second suspect lost consciousness at some point during the altercation.

Police are continuing inquiries into the incident and the injured man remains in hospital in a critical condition, Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby of Waitemata CIB said this afternoon.

Police have spoken with the van owner, who was released from hospital yesterday, and a number of witnesses have also been spoken to as part of the inquiries, she said.

Police have spoken with the van owner, who was released from hospital yesterday, and a number of witnesses have also been spoken to as part of their inquiries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby says police are still seeking the second man reportedly involved in the vehicle break-in.

“We need to locate this man as part of our inquiries and we urge this man to come forward to police," she said.

A scene examination of the Te Atatu Road address was completed yesterday.

Police encourage anyone who saw any suspicious activity on Te Atatu Road around 3.50am on Sunday morning to contact police if they are yet to do so, Ms Libby said.