Second man charged over Napier drive-by shooting that injured two people

A second person has been charged after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Napier late last month.

The Thirsty Whale on Napier's waterfront. Source: Google Maps

Shots were fired from a vehicle as it drove up to the Thirsty Whale, on West Quay, on February 28.

A man standing outside the bar sustained an injury to his hand and a bar staff member sustained an injury to the groin.

Police say they have now charged a 24-year-old Napier man with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, along with firearms charges arising from the incident.

