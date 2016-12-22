Second man charged over death of gang member in crash after family wedding

A second man has been charged with being an accessory after the fact over the death of Tribesman gang member Don Henry Turei Jnr.

Don Henry Turei Junior died on 26 November in a crash at Te Kaha. This burnt out vehicle was found near the banks of the Raukokore River not far from where Mr Turei died. Source: NZ Police

Mr Turei was killed in a crash on State Highway 35, opposite the Raukokere Marae, near Te Kaha, on November 26.

He had just left a family wedding when a vehicle struck his Harley Davidson from behind.

Police upgraded the investigation to a murder inquiry in the days after the crash and a 33-year-old Te Kaha man was arrested for being an accessory after the fact of murder on May 16.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said a 32-year-old Te Kaha man was arrested on the same charge and would appear in Rotorua District Court that day.