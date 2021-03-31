TODAY |

Second man charged over death of bikie gang member Peter Lui

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have charged a second man over the death of Peter Lui in Napier on March 29. 

Peter Lui Source: Supplied

Lui, 63, who also went by the nickname China, was an Outlaws Motorcycle Club gang member, according to tributes on the Facebook page representing the Essex-based group.

Police earlier said he was assaulted by two people on Mersey St in Pandora.

A 22-year-old Hawke's Bay man will appear via audio visual link in the Hastings District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated robbery and assault with a weapon.

Police said these were joint charges with a 29-year-old man already charged over Lui's death

The police investigation into Lui's death is ongoing. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
