Second man charged with murder over Christchurch stabbing death

A second man has been arrested and charged with murder following a homicide in Riccarton earlier this month.

Police found the man deceased at the Riccarton Road property. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the Christchurch property after a report of a stabbing at around 10.50pm on March 4.

The man was found dead when police arrived.

A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder one day after the person was found dead. He is set to next appear in court on March 25.

Police said a 23-year-old man was also arrested today and will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

