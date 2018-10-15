Second man charged with murder in gang-related Canterbury killing

A second man has been arrested in relation to the death of a man in Selwyn, Canterbury, on Saturday.
A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of Luke Riddell, 28, who was killed in a gang-related attack on Telegraph Road, near Charing Cross.
Several members of the public witnessed the incident and were part of the first response team for Mr Riddell, who found lying on the side of the road. A firearm was involved in the incident.
The suspect is expected to appear in Christchurch District Court later today.
Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance during the investigation, as well as ackowledging their concerns over the incident which is now before the courts.
Mr Riddell's family has requested privacy during this time.
The scene examination on Telegraph Road continues.