Second man charged with murder in gang-related Canterbury killing

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of Luke Riddell, 28, who was killed in a gang-related attack on Telegraph Road, near Charing Cross.



Several members of the public witnessed the incident and were part of the first response team for Mr Riddell, who found lying on the side of the road. A firearm was involved in the incident.



The suspect is expected to appear in Christchurch District Court later today.