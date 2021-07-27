TODAY |

Second man arrested over attack on teen at New Plymouth beach

A man appeared in court today over an attack in New Plymouth that saw a 14-year-old taken to hospital with head injuries. 

Bell Block Beach, New Plymouth (file photo). Source: Google Maps

He’s the second man to be arrested over the incident at Bell Block Beach on April 5, 2021. 

The 29-year-old was arrested last night and appeared in the New Plymouth District Court today.

He has been remanded in custody. He is next expected in court on August 5, facing one charge of aggravated robbery.

His alleged co-offender, a 27-year-old man who was arrested in June, is also remanded in custody until this date.

Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, but still want people to come forward with information that may help their investigation. 

People are asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 210406/3110.





