Second man arrested, accused of helping murder South Auckland man four months ago

A second man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man in South Auckland earlier this year.

Siaosi Tulua, 39, died at his home on Darnell Crescent, in Clover Park, on April 20.

Earlier this month, a 22-year-old man appeared in court charged Mr Tulua's murder, Counties Manukau CIB acting detective senior sergeant Kepal Richards said in a statement.

Police have since charged a 21-year-old South Auckland man as well.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

"Although we have now charged two people with the murder of Mr Tulua, we still want to hear from people who have information relating to this investigation," Mr Richards said.

"Even four months after Mr Tulua was shot and killed, our detectives continue to piece together the events surrounding his death."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on (09) 2611 321, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Siaosi Tulua. Source: New Zealand Police
