Second major route closed between Palmerston North and Woodville after truck crash

A crash in Manawatu has closed the second major route between Palmerston North and Woodville, after the main route in the Manawatu Gorge had been closed due to slips. 

The Saddle Rd has been closed in both directions after a truck crashed and caused damaged to power lines. 

There were no serious injuries. 

Now the only alternative route between Woodville and Palmerston North is the Pahiatua Track. 

Police are urging motorists to delay travel if possible. 

Manawatu-Wanganui

Transport

