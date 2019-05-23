TODAY |

Second largest iwi on track to become first to secure customary marine title

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues

Parliament has passed the third and final reading of a landmark bill that gives Ngāti Porou greater rights to marine and coastal resources.

Ngāti Porou hapū members were at Parliament today to sign the first-ever bill under the Marine and Coastal Area Act.

It's taken 16 years of negotiations for the iwi to get the Ngā Rohe Moana o Ngā Hapū bill over the line and after it was passed the sound of more than 100 Ngāti Porou descendants in waiata resonated throughout the debating Chamber.

Labour MP Peeni Henare told the House that it is a significant piece of legislation and acknowledged leaders of the iwi who contributed to the negotiating of the deed, especially Apirana Mahuika, who died in 2015.

Ikaroa-Rawhiti Labour MP Meka Whaitiri said it was a momentous occasion for her rohe.

"It's indescribable, it is huge, it is amazingly significant. Ngāti Porou is the first cab off the rank not just under the Takutai Moana but really the genesis of the Foreshore and Seabed Act when that came about.

"Ngāti Porou went full force into ensuring that their hapū along their coastline in terms of the foreshore and seabed was protected. This has been a 16-year journey."

She said the bill means iwi also gain title over significant parts of the coastline and customary rights such as protection of wāhi tapu.

The bill means groups will have to get iwi approval for resource consent applications and will put more control of their own future back into the hands of Ngāti Porou and the generations who follow.

The Marine and Coastal Area Act, otherwise known as the Takutai Moana Act, came about following widespread protest against the Foreshore and Seabed Act in 2004.

Earlier in the day, before the bill was officially passed, the legislative chamber erupted into the Ngāti Porou anthem, Paikea, as iwi members signed a relationship accord as part of the bill.

Ms Whaitiri said the accord will mean the Crown will always be accountable to upholding the settlement.

"Ministers of the Crown will meet annually to ensure that legislation is being enacted with hapū rights and interests in those coastal areas are being protected. It also enables not only customary but the commercial exploration if they choose to go down that road. It returns the mana back to the hapu who signed up to this legislation."

Ms Whaitiri said 47 of the 57 hapū signed the settlement, but said the door was still open to those 10 remaining.

By Mani Dunlop

rnz.co.nz

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The agreement legally recognises Ngati Porou’s mana over its coastal and marine area. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Māori Issues
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:01
    Research shows the risk of testicular cancer for firefighters is double that of other jobs.
    Calls for law to acknowledge high rates of cancer among firefighters - ‘Dying at record numbers’
    2
    1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford sat down with Mrs Tamaki after the launch of her political party.
    Watch: Hannah Tamaki talks abortion and which political party Coalition NZ could work with – ‘I'm pro-life’
    3
    The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
    Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
    4
    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
    Just what does Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern do all day?
    5
    Pic Picot refused to allow macular degeneration to hold him back. In fact, he turned it into an advantage.
    How Nelson's peanut butter king used his failing eyesight to help his business thrive
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    03:08
    There are claims universities are turning a blind eye to the problem for the millions of dollars international students pump into their bottom line.

    Auckland Uni Vice Chancellor says no interest in upping international student numbers despite Govt target
    00:17
    Creswell NZ, owned by Nongfu, was granted consent in 2016 by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to install a new bore for testing purposes at Otakiri Springs.

    'They’ve misled people' - residents respond to Whakatāne water bottling proposal
    02:01
    Research shows the risk of testicular cancer for firefighters is double that of other jobs.

    Calls for law to acknowledge high rates of cancer among firefighters - ‘Dying at record numbers’

    1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford sat down with Mrs Tamaki after the launch of her political party.

    Watch: Hannah Tamaki talks abortion and which political party Coalition NZ could work with – ‘I'm pro-life’