Second inquest into death of man decapitated on Auckland motorway 17 years ago begins

The death of a young father, who was decapitated by a flying engine part on an Auckland motorway 17 years ago is being re-examined in a rare second inquest.

Source: 1 NEWS

John Edward "Eddie" Tavinor was driving his ute north on Auckland's Southern Motorway, near Penrose, in November 2000 when the part from an oncoming Mitsubishi truck's drivetrain broke free and flew like a missile through his windscreen, according to a witness report at the time.

The truck was driving in a south-bound lane.

Three witnesses at a coronial inquest held two years after Mr Tavinor's death agreed the drivetrain's failure was caused by a bearing failure.

Coroner Murray Jamieson's 2003 report said mechanics servicing the truck had critically failed to notice the drivetrain was worn and unsafe and had also failed to follow correct procedure when reinstalling it.

However, engineers Peter Morgan and Timothy Smithson, are challenging some of these expert findings in a new coronial inquest that opened today in Auckland at their request.

In the inquest's morning session, conflicting expert opinions have already emerged with two mechanics, who have worked around drivetrains their entire careers, disagreeing on whether the bearing failure was possible.

Providing evidence first, David Smith said it was impossible for a bearing failure to have occurred in the Mitsubishi truck's drivetrain in a manner described by the previous inquest's three expert witnesses.

However, the next witness, Brian Brown, said he had witnessed a number of bearing failures in the same drivetrain part throughout his career.

The inquest is expected to continue for one week.