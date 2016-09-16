Second hazmat incident at two different Fonterra plants in less than nine hours

TODAY |

Firefighters attended a chlorine leak at Fonterra's Edendale plant in Southland, just eight-and-a-half hours after crew in Whangarei were called to a chemical spill and fire at a different Fonterra plant last night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS they were called to the Edendale incident just before 4am today. Three fire crews wearing hazmat gear attended. 

Fonterra told 1 NEWS there was chlorine gas detected in a small shed.

No injuries were reported in Edendale.

However, one person received moderate injuries in last night's incident.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Kauri on State Highway 1 shortly before 7.30pm.

Fonterra's Edendale Plant near Invercargill. (File picture). Source: Fonterra
