Second hazmat incident at two different Fonterra plants in less than nine hours

Firefighters attended a chlorine leak at Fonterra's Edendale plant in Southland, just eight-and-a-half hours after crew in Whangarei were called to a chemical spill and fire at a different Fonterra plant last night.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS they were called to the Edendale incident just before 4am today. Three fire crews wearing hazmat gear attended.
Fonterra told 1 NEWS there was chlorine gas detected in a small shed.
No injuries were reported in Edendale.
However, one person received moderate injuries in last night's incident.
Emergency services were called to the incident at Kauri on State Highway 1 shortly before 7.30pm.