Second hazmat incident at two different Fonterra plants in less than nine hours

Firefighters attended a chlorine leak at Fonterra's Edendale plant in Southland, just eight-and-a-half hours after crew in Whangarei were called to a chemical spill and fire at a different Fonterra plant last night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS they were called to the Edendale incident just before 4am today. Three fire crews wearing hazmat gear attended.

Fonterra told 1 NEWS there was chlorine gas detected in a small shed.

No injuries were reported in Edendale.

However, one person received moderate injuries in last night's incident.