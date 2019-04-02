TODAY |

Second Glock pistol stolen from Southland police car recovered

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice

The second of two police-issued Glock pistols stolen during a serious incident in Gore on 14 August has been recovered.

The first of the stolen Glocks was recovered soon after the incident.

Two loaded Glock pistols were taken from a police vehicle's safe after it was stolen in a pursuit.

Police say the recovered Glock will be subject to a forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

They say the investigation team has worked tirelessly since the incident with the assistance of other police districts and national workgroups.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:36
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
All Blacks explain importance of mental health after RWC loss: 'Grown men pouring their hearts out'
4
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
5
Former Te Karere reporter's District Council seat win overturned by recount
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Safety around fireworks stressed in lead-up to Guy Fawkes

'Ringing up in tears' - Concern for Canterbury farmers doing it tough

State care rife with 'systemic discrimination and racism', former cop and prison boss says

Auckland's new Westfield Newmarket mall evacuated as fire crews attend false alarm