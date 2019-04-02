Second Glock pistol stolen from Southland police car recovered

The second of two police-issued Glock pistols stolen during a serious incident in Gore on 14 August has been recovered.
The first of the stolen Glocks was recovered soon after the incident.
Two loaded Glock pistols were taken from a police vehicle's safe after it was stolen in a pursuit.
Police say the recovered Glock will be subject to a forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.
They say the investigation team has worked tirelessly since the incident with the assistance of other police districts and national workgroups.