Second fisherman missing after body washes up at Coromandel beach

It has been revealed another fisherman is missing near Waihi in Coromandel, after a body was found washed up on the beach there yesterday afternoon.

Police generic Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to reports that a body was in the water near Homunga Rocks at Waihi Beach.

Another man, who was believed to be fishing with the deceased, is still missing.

Yesterday police searched on foot, as well as using the Eagle Helicopter, but unfortunately could not locate the missing man.

Shoreline searches around Homunga Bay are underway at the moment.

Depending on the weather conditions today, the local Surf lifesaving club may begin aiding the search.

Yesterday's washed up body was the second time a body has been found at Waihi Beach since November last year.