Second Ed Sheeran show in Auckland announced after frenzied rush for early bird tickets

An early bird frenzy for Ed Sheeran fans to get tickets to his New Zealand shows this afternoon has led to a second Auckland show being announced.

Frontier Touring announced on twitter there will be a second Auckland show following his Saturday March 24 show on Sunday March 25 next year.

Ticketmaster New Zealand posted on Facebook sharing the announcement this afternoon after pre-sale tickets for the first show sold out just minutes after being released at 1pm.

"Tens of thousands of Ed Sheeran fans have snapped up the entire pre-sale allocation to his Auckland show in just minutes today," the post reads.

Frontier Touring took to social media earlier this afternoon to announce that due to the high volume of traffic on its website, people might experience delays receiving a sign-up confirmation email or pre-sale code which is needed to purchase pre-sale tickets.

Auckland pre-sale tickets were available from 1pm today, and pre-sale tickets for the Dunedin show are available from 2pm, with pre-sale tickets for the second Auckland show will be available from 3pm.

Public sales will be available next week on May 23.

Earlier this morning, Frontier Touring released some tips for fans hoping to nab a ticket to one of UK singer's Shape of You tour dates next year.

The Grammy award winning artist will perform two shows in New Zealand next year as part of his world tour.