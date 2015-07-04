Second earthquake in three days rattles Christchurch

It was a shaky start to the week for Cantabrians this morning as Christchurch was jolted by a second shallow earthquake in a few days.
At about 8.45am today, there was a magnitude 3.9 quake, with a depth of just 7 kilometres.
More than 5000 people felt it, according to Geonet's website, with five people reporting the shaking as "extreme".
It comes after the city was rattled by a quake registered at a magnitude of 3.5, with a depth of 6 kilometres, on Saturday evening.
The quake was felt as far away as Auckland and Invercargill, although the shaking in those centres was described as "light".