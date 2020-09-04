TODAY |

Second crew member of sunken livestock ship found unconscious in sea

Source: 

The Japanese Coast Guard has found a second survivor of the livestock vessel that disappeared in the East China Sea unconscious in the water.

File photo of Gulf Livestock 1, under previous name Rahmen. Source: Vessel Finder

Dozens of dead cows have been found off the East China Coast where the search for a missing ship carrying dozens of crew - including two New Zealanders - is underway.

The Japanese Coastguard said a man was found by a patrol boat drifting face down in the water and unconscious.

He's currently being taken to shore.

The man asked about the wellbeing of the rest of his crew after the ship was capsized and sank in Typhoon Maysak. Source: Japan 10th Regional Coast Guard

The coastguard said weather and sea conditions at the time of rescue were cloudy with light winds and a swell of two-metres.

The Gulf Livestock 1 has been missing now for more than 48 hours off the coast of Japan with 43 people on board, including two New Zealanders and two Australians.

It left Napier's port with more than 5800 cattle on 14 August headed to the Port of Jingtang in Tangshan, China, and was expected to arrive 17 days from its departure.

The Japanese Coast Guard will search for four days for survivors until Sunday when another typhoon is due to hit the area.

Only one of the 43 crew members has been rescued, and he said the ship capsized before sinking. Source: 1 NEWS

It will decide whether to resume once the typhoon has passed.

Strong winds and torrential rains from Typhoon Masak, the first one, are hampering the search effort.

The ship's Filipino chief officer was rescued by Japan's Coast Guard and says the ship lost engine power, then capsized after being hit by a large wave.

