Second Covid-19 case detected at AUT

A second student from Auckland University of Technology has contracted Covid-19, after attending five classes at the city campus last week.

AUT in Auckland. Source: Google Maps

The university sent a message out to staff and students on Saturday, just days after the first student from AUT contracted the virus on Wednesday.

"We have learned from Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) that a second AUT student has tested positive for Covid-19.

"The student has been moved to MIQ and we have made contact to check on anything that we can help with."

The student attended COMP501 and DIGI507 on August 11, COMP500/51 on August 12 as well as COMP501/52 and COMP500 on August 13.

Students who attended these classes are being treated as close contacts and are asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Yesterday, a student at Auckland University also tested positive for the virus after attending two classes.

Meanwhile two Auckland high school students, one from De La Salle College, and one from McAuley High School have contracted the virus.