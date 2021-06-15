Second complainant in Arthur Allan Thomas trial maintains allegations were ‘not fabricated’

A second complainant has spent all day giving evidence in the trial of Arthur Allan Thomas on five historical sex charges.

The trial before a jury of eight men and four women is set down for ten days in the Manukau District Court before Judge John Bergseng.

Arthur Allan Thomas sat quietly and listened intently to the day’s proceeding, which began with an evidential police video being played to the court.

In it, the complainant made several historic allegations against Thomas and said she dealt with it by binge drinking.

Under cross examination this afternoon, defence lawyer Marie Dyhrberg accused the complainant of fabricating the allegations in order to get money from Thomas.

Dyhrberg said the complainant was “hoping he would fold…rather than be facing false allegations again.”