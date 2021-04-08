TODAY |

Second border worker at Grand Millennium MIQ facility tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

A close contact of last week’s Covid-19 case, who also worked at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland, has tested positive for the virus.

The Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health said that because the new case has been self-isolating at home since being identified as a close contact late last week, there is considered to be very little additional risk to the community.

The person had returned an earlier negative test before testing positive today.

This worker and their partner have this afternoon moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Genome sequencing on the security guard reported late on Thursday showed the case and the Grand Millennium cleaner who tested positive for Covid on March 21 were genomically linked to a returnee who arrived back in New Zealand on March 13.

Due to this genomic link with the cleaner, Case A, the worker who tested positive last week will be known as Case B, the ministry said. The investigation into how the virus was transmitted to Case B is ongoing. Today’s new case will be referred to as Case C.

