Second border worker at Grand Millennium MIQ facility tests positive for Covid-19

A close contact of last week’s Covid-19 case, who also worked at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland, has tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Health said that because the new case has been self-isolating at home since being identified as a close contact late last week, there is considered to be very little additional risk to the community.

The person had returned an earlier negative test before testing positive today.

This worker and their partner have this afternoon moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.