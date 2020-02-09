Second body recovered from Otago river

A body was recovered from a river in Makarora, Otago, yesterday, a day after another one was found in the same area.

Makarora River in the Mount Aspiring National Park, Otago. Source: istock.com

A member of the public found the body in Makarora River, in the Mount Aspiring National Park, at around 12.30pm yesterday, police say.

The day before, another body was recovered from the same area of the river at around 5.15pm.

While they're yet to be formally identified, it's believed the two people may have been tramping together when they died, according to police.

Police investigating after body found in Otago river