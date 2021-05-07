TODAY |

Second Auckland supermarket fire in a month sees trolley of groceries set alight at Pak'nSave

Another supermarket fire in Auckland saw a trolley of groceries set alight at a West Auckland Pak'nSave last night.

PAK'nSAVE Lincoln Road. Source: Google Maps

It comes after a 19-year-old man was charged with arson and shoplifting over a fire at a Countdown in Henderson earlier this month.

Last night's incident took place at the Lincoln Road Pak’nSave around 7pm.

"An incident involving someone setting fire to a trolley of grocery items occurred at Pak’nSave Lincoln Road Sunday evening. The team were quickly alerted and it was extinguished immediately," Antoinette Laird, Head of Corporate Affairs for Foodstuffs New Zealand told 1 NEWS.

"Fortunately no one was harmed or injured and the matter is now with the police.

"Destruction of store property could be dangerous to staff and customers, and behaviour such as this is deplorable. Customers and our team have the right to go about their shop or work safely and without threat.

"Incidents such as this one will be thoroughly investigated by the store and the authorities."

The earlier fire at a Henderson Countdown on Thursday May 6, saw 60 firefighters attend the scene.

Some Countdown shoppers in Henderson continued to pay for their items as the flames grew. Source: Breakfast

That store was closed for over a week after the incident.

