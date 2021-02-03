Seasonal worker dies in Auckland Covid-19 managed isolation facility

A seasonal worker from Vanuatu carrying out their stay at an Auckland Covid-19 managed isolation hotel has died overnight.

Crowne Plaza. Source: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to the Crowne Plaza managed at around 7:30pm but were unable to assist the 44-year-old man.

The man had only arrived in New Zealand from Vanuatu yesterday, and was a Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme worker.

Brigadier Jim Bliss, head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, said the man's death was not related to Covid-19.

"We are doing all we can to assist these RSE workers who are on their first day of 14 in managed isolation and who no doubt will be finding this very upsetting," Bliss said.

"Our thoughts are with them and his family - staff on site at the Crowne Plaza are providing support to all those who require it."

His next of kin have been notified and the death has been referred to the Coroner's office.

Your playlist will load after this ad