 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Seasonal labour shortage declared in Hawke's Bay

share

Source:

NZN

A seasonal labour shortage across Hawke's Bay has been declared by the Ministry of Social Development, following discussions with leaders from the pipfruit sector.

Apple picking.

Source: 1 NEWS

The declaration is from March 12 until April 6, as forecasts expect the peak harvest season for the Hawke's Bay pipfruit sector to be short and sharp.

East Coast regional commissioner Annie Aranui says they'll continue to support job seekers still facing unemployment to enter the horticulture industry by providing work brokerage support, training and up-skilling.

Since October 2017, the ministry's East Coast region has placed 820 job seekers into the horticulture industry.

The declaration of a seasonal labour shortage allows overseas visitors, who already hold visitor permits, to gain permits for working on orchards and vineyards.

The last labour shortage declaration for all of Hawke's Bay was made in 2010 when the unemployment rate was at 6.4 per cent - the current rate is 5.6 per cent.

It is forecast that 14 million cartons of apples will be packed this year in the Hawke's Bay, an additional 1.3m cartons compared to last year.

Related

Hawke's Bay

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

2

Where will it hit? Out-of-control Chinese space station's impact zone 'nailed down'

3

Driver dies in collision with cattle truck near Rotorua

01:28
4
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

5
Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

00:45
Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

'Please, please Ed!' Anika Moa serenades Ed Sheeran in hopes of landing support gig

Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

02:02
1 NEWS reporter Jess Cartwright joined the NIWA scientists for the flight.

Scientists take to the air to survey ice and snow of South Island's shrinking glaciers

"It's quite a mad year for glaciers," Glaciologist Trevor Chinn told 1 NEWS.

01:28
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

Allegations emerged this afternoon that four teenage Labour members were sexually assaulted at the Coromandel camp last month.

Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

Carmen Yanko, 53, died after two men fleeing police crashed their car into hers in the early hours of yesterday morning near Nelson.

00:21
Shop owner's on the North Island's East Coast aren't taking any chances as the bad weather sets in.

Gisborne warned to prepare for high winds and flooding as ex-Cylone Hola moves in

The wild weather will be short-lived as the fast moving cyclone heads out to sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 