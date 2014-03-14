Seasonal labour shortage declared in Hawke's Bay

A seasonal labour shortage across Hawke's Bay has been declared by the Ministry of Social Development, following discussions with leaders from the pipfruit sector.

Apple picking. Source: 1 NEWS

The declaration is from March 12 until April 6, as forecasts expect the peak harvest season for the Hawke's Bay pipfruit sector to be short and sharp.

East Coast regional commissioner Annie Aranui says they'll continue to support job seekers still facing unemployment to enter the horticulture industry by providing work brokerage support, training and up-skilling.

Since October 2017, the ministry's East Coast region has placed 820 job seekers into the horticulture industry.

The declaration of a seasonal labour shortage allows overseas visitors, who already hold visitor permits, to gain permits for working on orchards and vineyards.

The last labour shortage declaration for all of Hawke's Bay was made in 2010 when the unemployment rate was at 6.4 per cent - the current rate is 5.6 per cent.