Searchers stand down in quest to find father, daughter missing in catamaran

Police have stopped searching for the father and daughter in a catamaran off the coast of northern new Zealand but say the case remains a missing persons inquiry.

Alan Langdon, 46, and Que, six, left Kawhia on December 17 in their six-metre catamaran but have had no contact with their family since.

Alan Langdon and his six-year-old left Kawhia Harbour two weeks ago, heading north.
It has since emerged Que's parents have been in a custody battle and this is not the first time the pair have gone missing.

"Physically, we are no longer searching, but it remains a missing persons inquiry," said Sergeant Vincent Ranger of Waikato Police. 

"We have searched all the areas we can physically search with the resources available," he said in a statement this afternoon.

This has included searching the entire west coast from Wellington to Cape Reinga, and down the east coast to the Bay of Islands. 

Police are still appealing to members of the public for any information or sightings.

"There's nothing to suggest anything near criminal has happened. Our interest and focus is on locating Mr Langdon and his daughter to ensure their safety," Mr Ranger said.

Interpol has been advised, and this was done early on, he said. 

"That they may be headed overseas is just one of many possible scenarios, and we're keeping an open mind. 

"Our job is made more difficult by the fact that Mr Langdon didn't lodge an official trip report. As such, at this stage our focus has been on searching NZ waters. 

"We can't discount anything at this point. It's a possible scenario that he's headed for Australia, but we're keeping an open mind. For him to do so would seem foolhardy," Mr Ranger said.

