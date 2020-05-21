Searchers flock to dense Tasman bush as hunt for two young trampers ramps up

A search for two missing trampers in Tasman will continue today with more search team members and extra resources.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23, have been missing since setting off for a hike in the Kahurangi National Park on May 9. Police said yesterday they had planned to go tramping for around six days or until their food ran out.

A helicopter search overnight was unsuccessful in locating any heat or light sources, searching inland from the Anatori River mouth.

Police say both ground and air teams have commented on the density of the bush making their searches difficult, but searching will continue today.

READ MORE Search continues for two trampers missing in Tasman’s Kahurangi National Park

The NH90 helicopter plans to deploy search teams and install more radio repeater stations and search the Anatori River catchment.

Three teams that searched overnight have been rotated out for three new teams and a search dog has also been swapped out after working continuously on rough terrain.

Police expect the number of people involved in the search to grow throughout the day and a drone will also be searching the wider area for heat and light.

It's yet to be confirmed if either the footprints or a historic campsite located near the Webb River yesterday belonged to the pair.