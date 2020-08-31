Searchers call for help finding missing Kiwi paraglider on satellite photos

Volunteers are scouring the Nevada countryside where a New Zealand paraglider went missing more than a week ago.

James "Kiwi" Oroc Greg Johnston. Source: Supplied

Originally from Timaru, James "Kiwi" Oroc Greg Johnston's last tracker point was seen southwest of the town of Eureka eight days ago, last Sunday New Zealand time.

He has previously lived in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

The volunteers have been flying helicopters, drones and planes to try to find Johnston, with local authorities no longer part of the search.

About 15 people are continuing the hunt, and are seeking help from people who could help by scanning satellite images of the more than 320km area he could be in. Searchers and supporters were coordinating through a Go Fund Me page, appealing for assistance.

His sister Kelly Johnston said her brother had survived adventures in the past that had come down to the wire, and if anyone could survive the situation it was him.

"His friends and family know, if anyone could walk out of this situation with a tall tale to tell it is him."

She asked people to contribute to the Go Fund Me campaign to help fund the search, which is on rugged and difficult terrain.