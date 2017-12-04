 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Search for woman missing in North Canterbury enters third day

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Emma Beattie, 20, was last seen on Friday night with the search now narrowed to the Ashley River area.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Concerns raised over children's safety at new Auckland swimming facility

2

What time's the best to view the only supermoon of the year in all its glory?


3

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

4
Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Time will tell' - Queensland warns Brad Thorn over Quade Cooper axe

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

03:36
Shane Jones says there'll be no more sitting on the couch for young people on benefits.

NZ First's push for work for the dole scheme causes tension in coalition government

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says there'll be no more sitting on the couch for young people on benefits.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
Two fire trucks attended the scene during Auckland's rush hour this afternoon.

Raw video: Traffic slows to a crawl as scrub fire burns at the side of busy South Auckland motorway

Two fire trucks are attending the scene during Auckland's rush hour this afternoon.

Chai Chuah.

Embattled Director-General of Health quits role after budget blunder scandal

There had been calls for Chai Chuah's resignation after a DHB budget blunder saw $38m of public funds distributed incorrectly.

Jacinda Ardern said the law which will allow a seismic blasting ship in the Taranaki Basin to search for oil is being reassessed.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting

Tune it to the 1 NEWS NOW live stream as the PM takes questions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 