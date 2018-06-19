Search warrant uncovers large cannabis growing operation at Christchurch property

Source:
A large cannabis growing operation was uncovered in Christchurch after police executed a search warrant at a property in Avonhead today.
The Canterbury Offender Prevention team (OPT) say they located a hydroponic cannabis growing operation at the residential address.
A 53-year-old man has been charged with cultivation and supplying cannabis and will appear in the Christchurch District Court.
A scene examination and evidence gathering is continuing.
