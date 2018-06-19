 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Search warrant uncovers large cannabis growing operation at Christchurch property

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A large cannabis growing operation was uncovered in Christchurch after police executed a search warrant at a property in Avonhead today.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with cultivation and supplying cannabis
Source: 1 NEWS

The Canterbury Offender Prevention team (OPT) say they located a hydroponic cannabis growing operation at the residential address.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with cultivation and supplying cannabis and will appear in the Christchurch District Court.

A scene examination and evidence gathering is continuing.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:33
1
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

02:30
2
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Most read: Kaitaia lady spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

3
Police car generic.

Two people stabbed in Grey Lynn, Auckland

00:15
4
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


02:11
5
Health Minister Dr Clark said expectations were not created in the last eight months; instead they were created “in the last nine years of underfunding and neglect”.

National accuses Government of providing nurses with 'massively inflated' pay expectations

Police car generic.

Two people stabbed in Grey Lynn, Auckland

One is in a serious condition and the other is in a moderate condition.

01:42
Principals teaching, students being divvied up and teachers losing release time are all increasing practices at some schools.

Primary relief teacher shortage worsening in some parts of NZ

Primary schools say a relief teacher shortage is putting staff under pressure as the winter chill hits.

Hayden Poulter after his arrest in 1996.

NZ's 'first serial killer' released from prison on parole

Hayden Poulter had been serving three life sentences after being convicted of multiple murders.

02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

Exclusive: Andreas Heraf's future as Football Ferns coach hanging by a thread after latest revelations in player letters

Allegations against Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

01:59
A new report says if KiwiBuild homes are constructed to minimum standards that could cost families in the long run.

Report raises concern over quality of Government's KiwiBuild houses

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub blames our poor building code for our inadequate homes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 