Search underway for two people missing off Wairarapa coast

A search is currently underway for two people who have been missing off the Wairarapa coast since this morning.

Police were alerted after the pair, who were snorkelling for paua, failed to return to shore off near Mataikona at around 11.34am, Sergeant Anthony Matheson said in a statement.

The initial search included two helicopters, the Lady Elizabeth IV police launch, three commercial fishing boats, the Riversdale Surf Life Saving Club, and a large number of private fishing vessels that had been part of a fishing competition, Mr Matheson said.