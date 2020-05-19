Search underway for trampers missing in Kahurangi National Park for over a week

A search is underway for two Tasman trampers who haven't come back after setting off in the Kahurangi National Park more than a week ago.

Jessica O'Connor (left) and Dion Reynolds (right) haven't returned from tramping in the Kahurangi National Park. Source: Supplied

Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23, set off on May 9 but haven't returned.

It's believed they entered the national park near the Anatori River carpark.

Police searched the area today without luck, with the search set to resume tomorrow.

Ms O'Connor's father, Mark O'Connor, is hoping the two are found safe.

"We are hopeful for Jess and Dion's safe return and really appreciate all the people that are involved in the search," he told 1 NEWS.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the pair to get in touch, especially anyone who's been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since May 8.