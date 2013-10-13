Search underway for rafters who went missing on the Hutt River

Six rafters have been rescued from the Hutt River overnight, but two remain missing, with a search for them to resume at first light on Sunday.

New Zealand Police Source: 1 NEWS

Police were first told the rafters had gotten into difficulty in the Akatarawa Valley, near Upper Hutt, at 8.41pm on Saturday.

A rescue helicopter then found six of the rafters in a steep gully on the riverbank.

"Due to the nature of the terrain landing the helicopter was not possible," Life Flight helicopter crewman Julian Burn said.

"All six were winched on board the helicopter uninjured and transported" to a nearby car park, he said.