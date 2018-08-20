Search underway for plane missing in Coromandel

A search is underway for a missing aircraft in the Coromandel after it failed to return from a flight yesterday.



Media spokesperson for Maritime NZ/RCCNZ Stephanie Morison told 1 News the aircraft is 2-seater Vans RV-12 with one person on board.



The search began after the plane was reported missing at 4:25pm yesterday afternoon.

It failed to arrive at its destination, Aardmore Airport near Manurewa, after taking off from Whitianga Airport yesterday morning.



Thick fog in Manurewa meant it could not land at that location and it is understood the pilot may have made a return journey to the Coromandel Peninsula, Maritime New Zealand senior communications advisor Stephanie Morison told Stuff.



The last recorded location of the aircraft on radars was a rugged area of the Coromandel Forest called Kakatarahae.



A Westpac Rescue Helicopter is in attendance, however the weather is still not favourable for an aerial search.