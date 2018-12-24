Search underway for person in trouble off Waihi Beach

Emergency services are trying to find a person who's missing off Waihi Beach, after they reported to be in trouble at 12.40pm today.

Waihi Beach (file picture). Source: istock.com

The person was swimming with a group at the popular Bay of Plenty beach when they got into trouble in the water, police told 1 NEWS.

A search by the Westpac Helicopter wasn't able to find the person, but the coastguard and local lifeguards are still trying to track them down.

The Waihi Beach surf life guards are using inflatable rescue boats in the ongoing search.

By 6.30pm, police confirmed to 1 NEWS the person is still missing.