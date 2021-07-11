Search underway for orca family off Wellington after stranding of young calf

A widespread search is underway for the family of a stranded juvenile orca near Wellington.

Juvenile orca stranded on rocks near Plimmerton, Wellington. Source: Supplied

People are searching from helicopters, planes and boats today in the wider Kāpiti Coast area.

"They could be anywhere … if anyone is able to help look for the orca pod, from the shore, in a boat, please do," Whale Rescue volunteer Mandy Coleman said.

"We would love to get the orca to the pod today. We don’t want to have to do it again tonight."

Coleman said there was a couple of occasions overnight when the calf seemed distressed, but he now seems happier and is swimming near the boat ramp.

The male calf has been placed in the sea near the Plimmerton Boating Club, with orca researcher Dr Ingrid Visser providing expert advice at the scene.

Locals help save baby orca stranded near Wellington

An attempt to find the whale’s pod yesterday afternoon near Mana Island, which saw the calf attached to the side of the boat in a harness, was unsuccessful.