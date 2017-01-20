Search underway for missing 75-year-old fisherman in Hawke's Bay

A 75-year-old man is missing after failing to return from a fishing trip in Hawke's Bay yesterday.

The man had been fly fishing in the Tukituki River at Haumoana but failed to return to his accommodation by dark, police said in a statement today.

A search and rescue operation, including a helicopter with infrared technology, was launched and continued through until about 3am today.

Both ground and air searches resumed at 7am today.