Search underway for missing 75-year-old fisherman in Hawke's Bay

Hawke's Bay

A 75-year-old man is missing after failing to return from a fishing trip in Hawke's Bay yesterday.

The man had been fly fishing in the Tukituki River at Haumoana but failed to return to his accommodation by dark, police said in a statement today.

A search and rescue operation, including a helicopter with infrared technology, was launched and continued through until about 3am today.

Both ground and air searches resumed at 7am today.

The man's vehicle was located parked near the river and police are attempting to contact his next-of-kin.

Tukituki River and Te Mata Peak, Hawke's Bay. Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Phillip Capper
