Search underway for missing 11-year-old Ashburton girl

A search is underway for an 11-year-old girl missing in Ashburton.

Missing Ashburton girl Mary Hamilton. Source: NZ Police

Police say Mary Hamilton was last seen at 5pm yesterday in the Oxford Street and Beach Road area of Ashburton.

Mary was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey sweat shirt with a pink mural or logo on the front.

After searching last night Police and Land SAR volunteers will continue to search in Oxford Street and and Beach Road and surrounding areas.

Police are urging Ashburton residents to to check their properties including out-buildings, garages and their gardens in case Mary has sought shelter there.