Search underway for man, three young children missing in Waitomo District

A search and rescue operation is underway for a man and his three young children near Marokopa, south west of Hamilton in Waitomo District.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police on Tuesday told 1News the 37-year-old Otorohanga man and his children were last seen in the area at the weekend. His vehicle was found at the beach in Kiritehere on Saturday.

Search and rescue teams will continue surveying the coastal area, as police door knock homes in Marokopa and Kiritehere.

“The family’s safety is our paramount concern at this stage and that is why search and rescue have been activated,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson also told 1News they were assisting in the search and rescue operation.