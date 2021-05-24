Search underway for man who fell off raft into West Coast river

A search and rescue operation is underway on the West Coast after a rafter was reported missing on the Ahaura River.

Police received a report just before 5.30pm yesterday that a man had fallen from a raft into the river, which is inland from Greymouth, at about noon.

The alarm could not be raised earlier due to communication issues in the area, police said.

The search began at 7am this morning and involves police, LandSAR and other volunteers. Police said about 17 people are out assisting with the search at the moment.

Three field teams are searching the riverbanks, a jet boat is searching the river and a helicopter is conducting an aerial search.



