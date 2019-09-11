Search underway for man who escaped police custody in Auckland while pretending to vomit

Police are searching for a man who escaped their custody while pretending to vomit yesterday in Auckland.

In a statement they say they are searching for 28-year-old Michael Luke Robertson who "fled from police" at Avondale Police station yesterday.

"At around 7am on Tuesday 10th September, Police were called to an incident following a report of an unknown man sleeping in a person’s vehicle," police say in a statement.

"The man was identified as Michael Robertson, who had active warrants for his arrest, including for methamphetamine possession.

"He was brought back to the Avondale Police Station and has subsequently fled while being moved between the police vehicle and the station.

"Police gave chase however were unable to catch him and he was last seen running down a driveway on Great North Road."

Auckland city commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus told Radio NZ two officers were taking Robertson into the station when he fled.

"He feigned that he was about to vomit, he'd been complaining of feeling ill. As he moved off to pretend to vomit he managed to scale a wall and run off," she said.



This Auckland escape comes after three men escaped police custody in Levin on August 21 and a man escaped police custody in Rotorua on August 23. All men involved in these two incidents have since been found.