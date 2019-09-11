TODAY |

Search underway for man who escaped police custody in Auckland

Police are searching for a man who escaped their custody yesterday in Auckland.

In a statement they say they are searching for 28-year-old Michael Luke Robertson who "fled from police" at Avondale Police station yesterday.

"At around 7am on Tuesday 10th September, Police were called to an incident following a report of an unknown man sleeping in a person’s vehicle," police say in a statement.

"The man was identified as Michael Robertson, who had active warrants for his arrest, including for methamphetamine possession.

"He was brought back to the Avondale Police Station and has subsequently fled while being moved between the police vehicle and the station.

"Police gave chase however were unable to catch him and he was last seen running down a driveway on Great North Road."

Auckland City District Commander, Superintendent Karyn Malthus, said she's disappointed over the incident.

“It is very disappointing that an offender was able to flee from Police while in our custody and we will be undertaking an immediate review of this incident.

“This incident will also form part of the national review currently being undertaken of the custody and transport of offenders by Police.

“We are actively searching for this offender and we urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael Robertson to contact Police immediately,” says Superintendent Malthus.

This Auckland escape comes after three men escaped police custody in Levin on August 21 and a man escaped police custody in Rotorua on August 23. All men involved in these two incidents have since been found.

Anyone with information or possible sightings of Robertson are asked to call 111. You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Michael Robertson. Source: New Zealand Police
