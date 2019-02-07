Search underway for light plane missing over Tararua Ranges

Two people are missing after the light plane they were travelling in failed to land at Paraparaumu last night.

The aircraft took off from Foxpine Airstrip, near Foxton, at 3.16pm yesterday afternoon and emergency services were called in around 8pm after it failed to touch down at Kāpiti Coast Airport.

Searches along the plane’s flight path were carried out by Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and an Air Force helicopter but were unsuccessful in locating the pair.

Maritime New Zealand told 1 NEWS the private aircraft did not have an emergency transmitter on board but the pilot has a personal locator beacon which hasn’t yet been activated.

An Air Force helicopter will pick up the search at first light and attempt to fly on the eastern side of the Tararua Ranges, the plane’s last known radar position, but the current forecast is for high winds and there are concerns the helicopter won’t be able to take off.

LANDSAR will also head out this morning, beginning their efforts from Putara Road, Eketahuna.