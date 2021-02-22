TODAY |

Search underway in Taranaki for possibly disoriented woman who didn't return from beach walk

Source:  1 NEWS

A police search is underway for a woman who failed to return following a walk on the beach in Taranaki earlier today.

Alison Cleaver. Source: New Zealand Police

Alison Cleaver, 58, went for a walk on the beach between the Mohakatino River and the Mokau River but has not yet returned, police say.

She was last seen around 12.30pm.

Cleaver was visiting family in the area, suffers from memory loss and may be disorientated.

She is described as being around 170cm tall and was wearing a black cap with white writing, a yellow t-shirt and dark coloured shorts. She was barefoot.

LandSAR volunteers and a rescue helicopter have joined in the search for Cleaver in the area this afternoon.

Ground searching will continue this evening.

Anyone who was in the area between Mohakatino and Mokau from midday today and who may have seen Cleaver, or anyone who has informaton, has been urged to contact police on on 111, quoting event number P045589151.

New Zealand
Taranaki
