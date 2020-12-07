Search underway in Foxton after dinghy found abandoned in Manawatū River

A person is feared missing after a dinghy was found in Foxton abandoned in the Manawatū River.

Manawatū River (file photo). Source: istock.com

Police told 1 NEWS a search is underway for the person.

A person was seen on the dinghy earlier today, but it was later found with its motor running and no one on board, police said.

Police and the coastguard are currently searching an area of the river near the town called “The Loop”.

A helicopter has been sent to assist in the area from Palmerston North.