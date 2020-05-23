TODAY |

Search underway to find Auckland woman missing for days

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are asking for help to find an Auckland woman who has been missing for two days. 

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland. Source: NZ Police

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland was last seen at a home in Papakura on Thursday. 

The 25-year-old's car, a grey Mazda Demio, was found at Hunua Falls yesterday, prompting efforts by a seach and rescue team to canvas the area today. 

Ms Hughes-Sutherland is described as 120cm tall, of small build and has grey/blue hair. 

Anyone who may have information about Elicia Hughes-Sutherland's disappearance or have seen her car, with the registration JGJ106, over the last few days is asked to call police on 105. 

