Search underway to find Auckland woman missing for days

Police are asking for help to find an Auckland woman who has been missing for two days.
Elicia Hughes-Sutherland. Source: NZ Police
Elicia Hughes-Sutherland was last seen at a home in Papakura on Thursday.
The 25-year-old's car, a grey Mazda Demio, was found at Hunua Falls yesterday, prompting efforts by a seach and rescue team to canvas the area today.
Ms Hughes-Sutherland is described as 120cm tall, of small build and has grey/blue hair.
Anyone who may have information about Elicia Hughes-Sutherland's disappearance or have seen her car, with the registration JGJ106, over the last few days is asked to call police on 105.