Search underway for female kayaker reported missing off Auckland's Great Barrier Island last night

A female who went kayaking is missing off Great Barrier Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

The person was kayaking off the island and had not returned when they were expected to, police told 1 NEWS.

Police were notified of the missing person at 8.55pm yesterday.

A search involving Land, Search and Rescue (SAR), Coastguard and the Police Eagle helicopter was underway last night until the early hours of this morning.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson told 1 NEWS they found what could be a kayak on the rocks last night but there was no sign of the kayaker.