TODAY |

Search underway for female kayaker reported missing off Auckland's Great Barrier Island last night

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A female who went kayaking is missing off Great Barrier Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

The person was kayaking off the island and had not returned when they were expected to, police told 1 NEWS.

Police were notified of the missing person at 8.55pm yesterday.

A search involving Land, Search and Rescue (SAR), Coastguard and the Police Eagle helicopter was underway last night until the early hours of this morning.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson told 1 NEWS they found what could be a kayak on the rocks last night but there was no sign of the kayaker.

Search efforts are ongoing.

Source: Te Karere
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces
2
Fair Go: Should a two-pack of biscuits be the equivalent of two single packs?
3
Cook Islands man returns to now-deserted island to find mother's grave - 'It was spiritual'
4
Auckland, upper North Island warned to brace for potential heavy rain, thunderstorms
5
Watch: New footage shows progress made on Auckland's City Rail Link
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:34

Tradies battle it out with pirate ship challenge at Master Builder Apprentice of the Year competition
03:58

Sex therapist warns 'aggressive, violent' porn warping Kiwi kids' views on sex

'Ineffective' communication left woman with swab inside her for days after sugery
05:12

Fair Go: Should a two-pack of biscuits be the equivalent of two single packs?